Christopher Jackson Joins Signature's Streaming After Midnight

Original Broadway cast member Jared Grimes will make his directorial debut with the production, which will stream on Broadway On Demand.

Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson and Nova Y. Payton will lead the cast of Signature Theatre's upcoming streaming production of After Midnight, a musical celebration of Duke Ellington's stint at the Cotton Club. The production will be available to stream for subscribers of the Virginia theatre on Broadway On Demand in mid-June, with general public access to follow. Watch a preview of the production above.

Joining Jackson and Payton in the cast are Sophia Adoum, Phillip Attmore (Hello, Dolly! and Shuffle Along... on Broadway), Jessica Bennett (Olney Theatre Center's Cabaret), DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys), Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton and The Color Purple on Broadway), Andre Hinds (Signature's The Scottsboro Boys), Jodeci Milhouse (SOLE Defined's Zaz: The Big Easy), Solomon Parker III (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin'), Shayla S. Simmons (Signature's Signature Vinyl), and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin').

After Midnight original Broadway cast member Jared Grimes will make his directorial debut helming and choreographing the production, leading a creative team that will also include music director Mark G. Meadows, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Mike Baldassari, sound designer Ryan Hickey, and hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas. Casting is by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise.

The production will be filmed by Chiet Productions, with Justin Chiet as director of photography , James Gardiner as associate producer and editor, and Natalie Ridgley as assistant editor. DeWitt Fleming Jr. is the production's assistant choreographer, with Kerry Epstein serving as production coordinator and Tess Wagner as production assistant.

For more information and tickets, visit SigTheatre.org.