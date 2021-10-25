Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios

The Hamilton star will develop new projects for the major network.

According to a Variety report, Tony nominee and Lin-Manuel Miranda muse Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming, and premium cable.

Jackson currently plays Chunk Palmer on the CBS legal drama Bull, and in a statement to Variety, expressed plans to develop new projects for the network: "My partner Samuel McKelton and I, through our production company Honorific Entertainment, are developing several new and exciting projects and cannot wait to share them with the world."

Jackson made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway ensemble of The Lion King, eventually taking over the role of Simba. In 2008, he originated the role of Benny on Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights, and went on to perform in Broadway productions of Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, and the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. He performed the role of George Washington in both the off-Broadway and Broadway production's of Miranda's Hamilton, earning a 2016 Tony nomination, and currently serves as a guest performer in Freestyle Love Supreme—a Broadway show inspired by and featuring the improv hip-hop group of the same name.

Jackson is additionally set to appear in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, premiering this winter.

