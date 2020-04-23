Christopher Jackson Teases In the Heights and Tick, Tick…Boom! Movie Cameos

The Hamilton Tony nominee reunites with Lin-Manuel Miranda for the film projects.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Hamilton Tony nominee Christopher Jackson revealed his involvement in two upcoming movie musicals: the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and the Miranda-helmed tick, tick...BOOM!.

Jackson originated the role of Benny (now played on screen by Corey Hawkins) in the former. "I may have been on set; I may have done a little cameo, possibly," he teases in the interview, to be released shortly.

"I’ve talked to several of the folks who were new to the project and experienced the show when they were shooting it, and the thing that is consistent—whether it’s a high school production in Iowa or a multimillion-dollar film—everyone has the same experience. It’s a beautiful show and the story elicits so much of the best of us," he continues. "I could not be more excited for the world to see and experience this story."

Unfortunately, the world will have to wait a bit longer than expected; the movie, starring fellow Hamilton veteran Anthony Ramos, has postponed its premiere to June 18, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Post-quarantine, Jackson will work with Miranda again, filming a role in his Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM!. Production began shortly before the public health crisis shut down much of the entertainment industry. Next year will also see Jackson—and Miranda and Ramos—on the big screen with the cinematic release of Hamilton.

The crux of the interview, part of Den of Geek's MLB The Show (The Show), aptly focuses on Jackson's other passion: baseball—including his stint as Derek Jeter in Broadway's Bronx Bombers.

