Christopher Jackson to Perform Live Streamed Concert From New World Stages

The Hamilton Tony nominee and In The Heights alum will take the Off-Broadway stage August 15.

Tony nominee Christopher Jackson will perform a live streamed concert from Off-Broadway's New World Stages August 15 at 8 PM ET, with highlights from Hamilton, In The Heights, and more.

Accompanied by a live band, Jackson's set list includes songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and original material. The Emmy and Grammy winner will also share stories from his time on stage and answer questions texted in by audience members.

Tickets for Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org. The stream will be available to watch on demand to ticket holders for 72 hours after the performance. Proceeds will support Dallas Summer Musicals and its educational and community outreach initiatives.

Jackson was last seen on Broadway as a special guest in Freestyle Love Supreme, making several unannounced cameos. The star is one of the group's founders, highlighted in the recent Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. In addition, fans can catch Jackson's performance as George Washington in the Hamilton stream on Disney+.

