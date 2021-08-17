Christopher Massimine Leaves Pioneer Theatre Company, Cites Mental Health Issues

The managing director admits there is truth to reports that he padded his résumé.

Christopher Massimine has resigned as managing director at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah, citing mental health issues after reports that he had padded his résumé and list of accomplishments. Massimine had previously worked at the NYC-based National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, where he oversaw the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof, and the Flea in NYC.

The New York Times reports Massimine’s position was being reviewed in light of the situation for weeks prior to his August 16 resignation.

“Local and national news outlets have reported this year that I misrepresented my work history on my résumé, in press releases and interviews, both prior to accepting the PTC position and during my tenure here,” Massimine said. “There is a fair amount of truth within the reporting, withstanding discrepancies. Regardless, I take responsibility for errors in my résumé but stand by my work product throughout my career.”

Among the suspicious claims from Massimine were his position as a full-time employee at the Dramatist Guild, graduating with a master’s degree from New York University, and receiving an arts award from National Performing Arts Action Association. Further digging confirmed the theatre artist had only been an intern at the Guild, received only a bachelor’s degree in literature from NYU, and that the National Performing Arts Action Association doesn’t exist.