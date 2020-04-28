Christopher Sieber, Laura Benanti, Ashley Park, and More Tapped for New Podcast Series Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Sieber will play Count Dracula in the new radio play, with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Bram Stoker’s Gothic classic Dracula will be re-imagined in a radio play format—reminiscent of the vintage broadcasts of the 1940’s—in an all-new podcast series from the Broadway Podcast Network and Tony-winning producer Liz Armstrong. Described as "a dash of Mel Brooks and a pinch of Monty Python," Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors will be released in four installments kicking off May 1.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg, the cast includes Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Count Dracula, Tony winner Laura Benanti as Van Helsing, Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Renfield, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Doctor Westfeldt, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Lucy Westfeldt, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mina Westfeldt, Emmy nominee John Stamos as Lord Swivelhips, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Lord Windsor and Lord Cavendish, Jeff Kready as Harker, Orville Mendoza as Bosun, Tony nominee Richard Kind as Captain, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Steve Rosen as Driver, and Alan Tudyk as The Narrator.

Proceeds from the new project, created in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, will benefit The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is edited by Bart Fassbender (Soft Power), has an original score and soundscape by Victoria Deiorio, and is associate directed by Marty Maguire.

Cast members from the radio play will gather together for a live event May 1 at 8 PM as part of Broadway Podcast Network’s Town Hall series. For more information on how to listen, visit BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com.

