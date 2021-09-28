Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen, More Join LaChanze-Led Trouble in Mind on Broadway

The Roundabout Theatre Company production begins previews October 29.

More casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind. Joining the previously announced LaChanze as Wiletta are fellow Roundabout Theatre Company alums Michael Zegen (Bad Jews) as Al Manners and Tony winner Chuck Cooper (The Life) as Sheldon Forrester.

Rounding out the cast are Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones (Farinelli and the King) as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz (The Last Match) as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson (Death Takes a Holiday) as Bill O’Wray.

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Childress’ look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be.

Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent developmental readings with director Charles Randolph-Wright, who will also direct the Broadway staging. In addition, an online reading of Childress’ play Wine in the Wilderness was presented as part of Roundabout’s multi-year The Refocus Project, in association with Black Theatre United (co-founded by LaChanze), to spotlight 20th century plays by Black playwrights.

The creative team for the Broadway production includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kathy A. Perkins, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, composer Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan.

Previews begin October 29 with an opening set for November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre. The limited run is scheduled through January 9, 2022.