Ciara Renée Stars in Broadway's Waitress Beginning November 25

By Dan Meyer
Nov 25, 2021
The Frozen star succeeds Jennifer Nettles as Jenna.
15_Merry_Wives_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2021_Ciara Renee_HR.jpg
Ciara Renée Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Ciara Renée steps into the role of Jenna in the return Broadway engagement of Waitress, succeeding Jennifer Nettles beginning November 25.

The performer most recently starred as Elsa in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, she appeared in the Off-Broadway musical The Wrong Man, opposite Joshua Henry (soon to co-star alongside Renée in Waitress) and Ryan Vazquez (also an alum of Waitress). Her additional credits include Big Fish and Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

Her screen credits include the final season of The Big Bang Theory, Master of None, and Legends of Tomorrow. Up next, she will star in the indie film Paint, opposite Owen Wilson, and the dramedy Deborah.

Exclusive: Listen to Frozen's Ciara Renée Sing Michael Mott's 'Lost in Love'

Waitress returned to Broadway in September for a limited engagement through January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Sara Bareilles, who penned the score for the musical, played Jenna through October 17. Grammy winner Nettles took over as Jenna October 19.

The current Broadway cast also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Nik Dodani as Ogie, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, and Ben Thompson as Earl. Henry begins performances as Dr. Pomatter November 29; that same day, current ensemble member Tyrone Davis, Jr. steps into the role of Ogie.

Rounding out the company are Mark Christine, Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Brandon Kalm, Emily Koch, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Grace Stockdale, Charlotte Surak, Cherise Thomas, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, Nyla Watson, McKenzie Melia Calderon, and Ava Kacey Thomas.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have women in the four top creative spots: composer-lyricist Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Waitress features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Jessie Mueller
Waitress Playbill - March 31, 2017
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - July 2017
Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - November 2017
Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - January 2018
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - February 11, 2018
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - April 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
Waitress Playbill - September 2018
Nicolette Robinson
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - March 2019
Shoshana Bean
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - September 2019
Waitress Playbill - September 2019
