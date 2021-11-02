Ciara Renée Will Be Broadway's Next Jenna in Waitress

The Frozen star will succeed Jennifer Nettles at the end of November.

Ciara Renée will play Jenna next in the return Broadway engagement of Waitress, succeeding Jennifer Nettles beginning November 25 (originally announced as November 29). The country star will play her final performance November 24.

Renée most recently starred as Elsa in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, she starred in the Off-Broadway play The Wrong Man, opposite Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez. The performer originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

Her screen credits include the final season of The Big Bang Theory, Master of None, and Legends of Tomorrow. Up next, she will star in the indie film Paint, opposite Owen Wilson, and the dramedy Deborah.

Waitress returned to Broadway in September for a limited engagement through January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Sara Bareilles, who penned the score for the musical, played Jenna through October 17. Grammy winner Nettles took over as Jenna October 19.

The current Broadway cast also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Nik Dodani as Ogie, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, and Ben Thompson as Earl. The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer-lyricist Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Waitress features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

