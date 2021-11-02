Ciara Renée Will Be Broadway's Next Jenna in Waitress

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Ciara Renée Will Be Broadway's Next Jenna in Waitress
By Dan Meyer
Nov 02, 2021
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The Frozen star will succeed Jennifer Nettles at the end of November.
15_Merry_Wives_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2021_Ciara Renee_HR.jpg
Ciara Renée Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Ciara Renée will play Jenna next in the return Broadway engagement of Waitress, succeeding Jennifer Nettles beginning November 25 (originally announced as November 29). The country star will play her final performance November 24.

Renée most recently starred as Elsa in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway before the shutdown last year. Previously, she starred in the Off-Broadway play The Wrong Man, opposite Joshua Henry and Ryan Vazquez. The performer originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and appeared in Pippin on Broadway and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse.

Her screen credits include the final season of The Big Bang Theory, Master of None, and Legends of Tomorrow. Up next, she will star in the indie film Paint, opposite Owen Wilson, and the dramedy Deborah.

Exclusive: Listen to Frozen's Ciara Renée Sing Michael Mott's 'Lost in Love'

Waitress returned to Broadway in September for a limited engagement through January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Sara Bareilles, who penned the score for the musical, played Jenna through October 17. Grammy winner Nettles took over as Jenna October 19.

The current Broadway cast also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Nik Dodani as Ogie, Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, and Ben Thompson as Earl. The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Anastacia McCleskey, Olivia Webber Olesen, Gerianne Pérez, Charlotte Surak, Curtis Thomas, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer-lyricist Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

Waitress features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Jessie Mueller
Waitress Playbill - March 31, 2017
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - July 2017
Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - November 2017
Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - January 2018
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - February 11, 2018
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - April 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
Waitress Playbill - September 2018
Nicolette Robinson
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - March 2019
Shoshana Bean
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - September 2019
Waitress Playbill - September 2019
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.