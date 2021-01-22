Cinderella Movie, Starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel, Delayed to Summer

The cast also includes James Corden, John Mulaney, Fra Fee, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, and Maddie Baillio.

The upcoming film adaptation of Cinderella, featuring Tony winners Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, has been delayed to July 16 instead of its original February 5 release date. Variety reports Sony Pictures made the decision due to the continued pandemic.

As previously reported, pop star Camila Cabello plays the title role opposite Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince with Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godmother and Menzel as the Stepmother. Rounding out the cast are Oscar nominee Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Hairspray Live! star Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench. Tony winner James Corden (who also produces), John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice/footmen.

The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon. Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) produces with Fulwell73 partner Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, and executive producer Louise Rosner.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action remake of the 1950 animated film; and an upcoming West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new take on the tale.

Cinderella isn't the only film for theatre lovers that was pushed back recently. The February 26 release of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was postponed indefinitely in December, and the new West Side Story will now arrive in theatres this December, a year later than originally planned.