Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas The Night Before… Begins November 26 in Chicago Before December NYC Run

The acrobatic theatrical production is part of the company's post-shutdown return.

Cirque du Soleil is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with the return of ’Twas The Night Before… in Chicago and New York City. The acrobatic theatrical production runs at The Chicago Theatre November 26–December 5 and at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden December 9–December 27.

‘Twas the Night Before… is inspired by the beloved poem of the same name by Clement Clarke Moore. The spectacle tells the story of Isabella, a curious girl who’s become disenchanted with the holiday and travels to a world filled with characters inspired by Christmas.