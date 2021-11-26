Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas The Night Before… Begins November 26 in Chicago Before December NYC Run

By Dan Meyer
Nov 26, 2021
 
The acrobatic theatrical production is part of the company's post-shutdown return.
The cast of <i>&#39;Twas the Night Before...</i>
The cast of 'Twas the Night Before... Errisson Lawrence

Cirque du Soleil is getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with the return of ’Twas The Night Before… in Chicago and New York City. The acrobatic theatrical production runs at The Chicago Theatre November 26–December 5 and at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden December 9–December 27.

‘Twas the Night Before… is inspired by the beloved poem of the same name by Clement Clarke Moore. The spectacle tells the story of Isabella, a curious girl who’s become disenchanted with the holiday and travels to a world filled with characters inspired by Christmas.

Cirque’s many productions have begun reopening after being shuttered by the pandemic. Upon its return in the summer, the troupe said it was facing an uphill battle to get back to its level of output prior to the shutdown. Another show, Drawn to Life, which explores animation through the troupe's signature acrobatic storytelling, recently opened at Walt Disney World.

