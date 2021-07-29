Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas The Night Before… Heading to New York City and Chicago

The acrobatic theatrical production is part of the company's post-shutdown return.

Cirque du Soleil will get into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with the return of ’Twas The Night Before… in Chicago and New York City. The acrobatic theatrical production will run at The Chicago Theatre November 26–December 5 and at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden December 9–December 27.

‘Twas the Night Before… is inspired by the beloved poem of the same name by Clement Clarke Moore. The spectacle tells the story of Isabella, a curious girl who’s become disenchanted with the holiday and travels to a world filled with characters inspired by Christmas.

The news comes after Cirque’s many productions were shuttered by the pandemic. Upon its return, the troupe is facing an uphill battle to return to its level of output prior to shutdown. Shows are now open in Las Vegas and Rivieria Maya, Mexico, with tours planned for opening in the fall and 2022.

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… will go on sale August 4.