City of Angels Begins in London, Starring Theo James, Rosalie Craig, Vanessa Williams, and More

The Olivier-winning Donmar Warehouse production transfers to the Garrick Theatre in the West End.

The Olivier-winning Donmar Warehouse production of City of Angels begins previews March 5 at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.

First seen in 2014, this revival of City of Angels finds stars Rosalie Craig (Company) as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables) as Stine, and Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) as Donna/Oolie, reprising their roles in the Larry Gelbart-Cy Coleman-David Zippel musical.

New to the production are film and TV star Theo James (Divergent) as Stone, GIrls Aloud member Nicola Roberts as Avrill/Mallory, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods), making her West End debut, as Carla/Alaura.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley, and Jonathan Slinger as Buddy/Irwin. Rounding out the cast are Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

Directed again by Josie Rourke, the musical finds a crime novelist working on a screenplay adaptation of one of his books as his marriage is crumbling, while his hard-boiled hero can't get over the one that got away in a much-beloved spoof of film noir and 1940s Hollywood.

The entire 2014 creative team will reunite, including choreographer Stephen Mear, designer Robert Jones, musical supervisor Gareth Valentine, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer Terry Jardine, and video designer Duncan McLean. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

City of Angels is produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, Adam Blanshay Productions.