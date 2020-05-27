Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Film Socially Distant (But In-Person) Performances of Lungs

The production is part of the new Old Vic: In Camera series.

Stage and screen stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reunite in person for a string of socially distant performances of Lungs at the Old Vic in London. The ticketed production, once again directed by Matthew Warchus, will be performed live in front of a camera for up to 1,000 patrons to enjoy remotely.

The programming is part of Old Vic: In Camera, a new initiative of works live streamed from the Old Vic stage without an audience inside the theatre to ensure the safety of theatregoers and performers.

In addition to Lungs, a handful of rehearsed play readings will take place. Dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Duncan Macmillan’s play originally played the Old Vic in 2019 and was scheduled to play in Brooklyn this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres around the world.

In Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today’s world.

For tickets and more information, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

