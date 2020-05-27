Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Film Socially Distant (But In-Person) Performances of Lungs

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Film Socially Distant (But In-Person) Performances of Lungs
By Dan Meyer
May 27, 2020
 
The production is part of the new Old Vic: In Camera series.
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan

Stage and screen stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reunite in person for a string of socially distant performances of Lungs at the Old Vic in London. The ticketed production, once again directed by Matthew Warchus, will be performed live in front of a camera for up to 1,000 patrons to enjoy remotely.

The programming is part of Old Vic: In Camera, a new initiative of works live streamed from the Old Vic stage without an audience inside the theatre to ensure the safety of theatregoers and performers.

In addition to Lungs, a handful of rehearsed play readings will take place. Dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Duncan Macmillan’s play originally played the Old Vic in 2019 and was scheduled to play in Brooklyn this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres around the world.

In Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today’s world.

For tickets and more information, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Rehearse Lungs

6 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matthew Warchus in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Duncan Macmillan in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for <i>Lungs</i>
Matt Smith and Claire Foy in rehearsal for Lungs Manuel Harlan
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.