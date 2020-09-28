Classic Arts Catch-Up: Opera Philadelphia Unveils New Commissions, COVID Shakeups Disrupt Met's Live Concert Schedule, More

Plus: A new grant program has named 20 arts organizations "America's Cultural Treasures."

Four Artists Will Create New Works for Opera Philadelphia

Opera Philadelphia has revealed four artists who will create new works for the company's pivot to digital: Composer in Residence Tyshawn Sorey, Courtney Bryan, Angélica Negró, and Caroline Shaw. The commissions are part of Opera Philadelphia's previously announced programming on its streaming channel, set to launch in October. They'll premiere on a rolling basis beginning in January 2021. Prior to that, the Channel's slate includes Sorey's Cycles of My Being, which premiered at the company in February 2018.

20 Arts Organizations Receive "Treasure" Grants

Twenty arts organizations from across the country will receive grants as one of "America's Cultural Treasures." The new program from The Ford Foundation and five additional philanthropic donors will provide $156 million in funding, with grants ranging from $1 million to $6 million going to Alaska Native Heritage Center, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Apollo Theater, Arab American National Museum, Ballet Hispanico, Charles H. Wright Museum, Dance Theater of Harlem, East West Players, El Museo del Barrio, Japanese American National Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, Museum of Chinese in the Americas, Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, National Museum of Mexican Art, Penumbra Theatre, Project Row Houses, Studio Museum in Harlem, Urban Bush Women, and Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience. Additionally, a series of regional grants of up to $100,000 each will go to various local programs in early 2021.

Metropolitan Opera Concerts Rescheduled

Following new COVID cases and restrictions, the Metropolitan Opera has postponed some upcoming live streamed events as part of its Met Stars Live in Concert series. The concert featuring Piotr Beczała and Sondra Radvanovsky, initially scheduled to air from Barcelona September 26, will take place at a new date and location due to travel restrictions in Spain. Additionally, Anna Netrebko's October 10 concert has been postponed until February 6, 2021, as the soprano recovers from the coronavirus herself.

