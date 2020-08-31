Classic Arts Catch-Up: Soprano Tamara Wilson to Kick Off HGO Virtual Recitals, a Châtelet Shakeup, More

Plus, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi unveils a lineup including two dance pieces from Aakash Odedra.

Read on for some recent classic arts headlines, videos, and more you may have missed. For additional news covering opera, dance, music, and more, visit Playbill Classic Arts.

Shakeup at Châtelet

The board at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet has removed Ruth Mackenzie as its artistic director, effective immediately. She took the position in 2017, and following extensive renovations, launched her first season this past fall. The New York Times reports that the board has cited instances of bullying as cause for her firing, though Mackenzie denies the accusations. The venue has been the home to such productions as An American in Paris (prior to playing Broadway) and Stephen Mear's staging of 42nd Street.

Houston Grand Opera's New Recital Series

Houston Grand Opera joins the numerous arts companies turning to the digital landscape for (at least the start of) the new season. The Texas organization launches its Live From the Cullen Recital series September 18 with a performance by soprano Tamara Wilson. The program will be available for free on HGO Digital through Marquee TV. Additional concerts featuring various opera favorites will follow on a monthly basis through March 2021.

Tania El Khoury, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, More Set for The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi’s The Arts Center’s fall season will focus on interconnectedness as it adapts to social distancing. First up is Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa’s As Far As Isolation Goes, a virtual piece that explores the mental health of asylum seekers, beginning September 9. 600 HIGHWAYMEN’s A Thousand Ways: Part 1 will premiere October 7; the work is presented by two performers over the phone. Aakash Odedra Company will then present two dance pieces November 11–12, Murmur 2.0 and #JeSuis. The former explores choreographer Odedra’s childhood with the latter serving as an ensemble piece to examine conflict. The season will also include Off the Stage, a series of interactive offerings that connect resident artists to the community. For more details, click here.