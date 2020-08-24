Classic Arts Catch-Up: Watch Lucia Lucas in The Sound of Identity Trailer, Birmingham Royal Ballet's New Partnership, More

Plus: Check out Liminal Highway from composer Christopher Cerrone and flutist Tim Munro.

New Documentary Follows Trans Opera Star Lucia Lucas

Lucia Lucas made history in 2019 as the first transgender woman to perform a principal role on the opera stage in the U.S. as she sang the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni at Tulsa Opera. A new documentary from James Kicklighter, titled The Sound of Identity, follows her journey leading up to her barrier-breaking bow. The film will stream (to Florida-based IP addresses only) August 24–28 as part of the OUTshine Film Festival; additional release plans to come. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.

A Birmingham Partnership

The U.K.'s Birmingham Royal Ballet and Birmingham Repertory Theatre have formed a new partnership with the mission to stage new dance pieces in the heart of the city. The triple bill, including the world premiere of the Will Tuckett-choreographed Lazuli Sky, will play four performances running October 22–24 at The REP. The show will be filmed for on-demand streaming the following month.

Ride the Liminal Highway

Composer Christopher Cerrone and flutist Tim Munro have released a new EP, Liminal Highway, on New Focus Recordings. The five-movement piece is inspired by a poem by John K. Samson (lead singer-songwriter for the Canada-based band The Weakerthans) and explores the limbo state between sleeping and waking. Watch a filmed version, filmed aboard the abandoned SS United States, below. The work was co-commissioned by Miller Theatre and premiered there in November 2016.

