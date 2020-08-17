Classic Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts Featuring Kathleen Battle, Renata Scotto, Luciano Pavarotti, More Head Online This Week

Four classic Metropolitan Opera performances featuring several favorite singers from years past will stream online during Week 23 of the Nightly Met Streams series.
The new lineup includes the 1984 broadcast of Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini led by Renata Scotto, a 1991 performance of Un Ballo in Maschera featuring Luciano Pavarotti, the 1988 filmed performance of Rossini's Il Barbieire di Siviglia with Kathleen Battle and Leo Nucci, and Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel from 1982 with a cast including Frederica von Stade.
Rounding out the roster are Puccini's Tosca, Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, and Verdi's Simon Bocanegra.
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below.
August 17: Puccini’s Tosca
Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Originally broadcast November 9, 2013.
August 18: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini
Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast April 7, 1984.
August 19: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin
Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. Originally broadcast April 22, 2017.
August 20: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera
Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 26, 1991.
August 21: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra
Starring Adrianne Pieczonka, Marcello Giordani, Plácido Domingo, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast February 6, 2010.
August 22: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Starring Kathleen Battle, Rockwell Blake, Leo Nucci, Enzo Dara, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Ralf Weikert. Originally broadcast December 3, 1988.
August 23: Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel
Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. Originally broadcast December 25, 1982.