Classic Stage Company Adds Extra Performance of Assassins to Benefit The Actors Fund

Will Swenson, Tavi Gevinson, Steven Pasquale, and more star in the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical.

The Classic Stage Company production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins has added a 2 PM performance January 9, 2022, to benefit The Actors Fund.

Tickets, priced $125, will become available to The Fund's In the Spotlight members December 21 at noon. Remaining tickets, pending availability, will go on sale to the general public December 22 at noon. All proceeds will go to The Actors Fund. Tickets will be sold online at ClassicStage.org .

“For decades, The Actors Fund has provided essential support for the performing arts community, and over the past 21 months, their service has been more invaluable than ever,” stated CSC CEO and General Manager Toni Marie Davis. “Classic Stage Company recognizes its place within the theatre community, here in New York and nationally, and we are thrilled to have an opportunity with Assassins, to give back to an organization that has so greatly supported theater professionals across the country.”

The tale of America’s most notorious disruptors opened November 14, and the production was extended three weeks through January 29, 2022.

Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill one of the Presidents of the United States. The cast features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey are members of the ensemble.

Directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, who also serves as set designer, the production features costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James, sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, music supervision and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and casting by The Telsey Office. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson, and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.

