Classic Stage Company's Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins Extends

The new production of the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical features Will Swenson, Tavi Gevinson, Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, and more.

A three week extension of the Classic Stage Company production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will give theatregoers a bit more of an opportunity to see the star-studded revival. Originally scheduled through January 8, 2022, the musical will now run through January 29, with the new block of tickets on sale November 11 at noon EST.

The production, now in previews, officially opens November 14.

The musical explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill a United States President. The cast features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey are members of the ensemble.

In addition to the extension announcement, CSC has also revealed details for Classic Perspectives events, a series of post-show talkbacks. Topics include Actor-Musicians at CSC and Beyond on November 18, Saturday Symposium: The Insanity Defense on December 4, and a company talkback on December 7.

John Doyle, artistic director of CSC, directs the production and serves as set designer, with a creative team that includes costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James, sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, music supervision and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson, and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.