Classical Theatre of Harlem's Seize The King Takes the Stage Beginning July 6

The production will play the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park.

Classical Theatre of Harlem begins its outdoor run of Will Power's Seize the King, a modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III, on July 6 the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park.

The production stars Ro Boddie, Alisha Espinosa, Andrea Patterson, Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher), RJ Foster, and the EMERGE125 Ensemble, led by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Carl Cofield directs, with choreography by Rea-Fisher.

Seize The King performs through July 29. All performances are free to the public. Click here for more information.

