Claudia Rankine's Help, Starring Roslyn Ruff, Begins at The Shed

The world premiere, directed by Taibi Magar, is part of Rankine's ongoing investigation into white male privilege.

Performances begin March 10 at The Shed in New York City for the world premiere of Help, a new work by acclaimed author and poet Claudia Rankine. Directed by Taibi Magar, the play is derived from from Rankine's ongoing investigation into white male privilege (part of which was shared in her 2019 essay “I Wanted to Know What White Men Thought About Their Privilege. So I Asked”).

With a text performed by Roslyn Ruff, Help also features an ensemble of male actors who embody the different white men described in Rankine's research.

Help, which continues through April 5, is a commission from The Shed. The world premiere features movement choreography by Shamel Pitts, set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and original music composition by Jerome Ellis. Casey Llewellyn is the dramaturg.

For more information visit TheShed.org.