Clips From A Chorus Line, Gypsy, Thoroughly Modern Millie, More Stream on Muny's Final 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! August 17

By Andrew Gans
Aug 17, 2020
 
Also, expect performances from Beth Malone, Erin Dilly, Stephen R. Buntrock, Colby Dezelick, and more.
<i>A Chorus Line</i> at the Muny
A Chorus Line at the Muny Phillip Hamer

The St. Louis Muny presents its final episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., August 17.

The live stream, scheduled for 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

The roster includes:

  • Scenes of The Muny productions of A Chorus Line, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me in St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars
  • Real-life couple Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock perform “You and I” from Meet Me in St. Louis
  • A live vocal performance from former Muny Kid and Teen Maggie Kuntz singing “The Trolley Song” from Meet Me In St. Louis
  • “I Will Be Your Home,” a video love letter to the behind-the-scenes Muny family, written and performed by Colby Dezelick
  • “Broadway Melody,” a filmed-at-The-Muny dance piece from Singin’ in the Rain, conceived and choreographed by Richard Riaz Yoder
  • “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” a filmed-at-The-Muny dance spectacular directed and choreographed by St. Louis native Jack Sippel, performed by 19 Muny alums with vocals by Nasia Thomas
  • A mashup performance by The Muny Kids singing “Come Alive" and "A Little More Homework” from The Greatest Showman and 13
  • Graduating Muny Teens perform “Our Time” from Merrily We Roll Along in a special senior sendoff
  • A series finale sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne” that honors a long-standing Muny closing-night tradition, led by Beth Malone
  • Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny

READ: St. Louis Muny Postpones Entire 2020 Summer Season

The broadcast will re-stream August 20.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”

Get an Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at A Chorus Line at The Muny

Bianca Marroquin stars as Cassie at the outdoor St. Louis venue July 29–August 4.

54 PHOTOS
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_001 Muny Cast_HR.jpg
The cast gets together for a pre-show warm-up. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_006 Muny Teens_HR.jpg
Muny Teens getting ready for the show. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_004 Muny Crew_HR.jpg
The crew getting the sets in place. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_056 Caley Crawford_HR.jpg
Caley Crawford gets into character as Bebe. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_055 Justin Prescott_HR.jpg
Justin Prescott is ready to go on stage as Don. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_057 Bronwyn Tarboton_HR.jpg
Bronwyn Tarboton does the finishing touches on her curls for Maggie. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_058 Madison Johnson_HR.jpg
The trick to dry pits. Madison Johnson preps to take on Kristine. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_059 Evan Kinnane_HR.jpg
Evan Kinnane sprays down his hair, getting ready to play Bobby. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_044 Victor Wisehart_HR.jpg
Victor Wisehart gives a pre-show dressing room performance. Phil Hamer
A_Chorus_Line_MUNY_Behind_the_Scenes_2017_026 Caley Crawford, Ian Paget_HR.jpg
Caley Crawford and Ian Paget stretch before the show. Phil Hamer
(August 17, 2020)

