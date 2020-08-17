Clips From A Chorus Line, Gypsy, Thoroughly Modern Millie, More Stream on Muny's Final 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! August 17

Also, expect performances from Beth Malone, Erin Dilly, Stephen R. Buntrock, Colby Dezelick, and more.

The St. Louis Muny presents its final episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., August 17.

The live stream, scheduled for 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

The roster includes:

Scenes of The Muny productions of A Chorus Line, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me in St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie , and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars

, and Real-life couple Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock perform “You and I” from Meet Me in St. Louis

A live vocal performance from former Muny Kid and Teen Maggie Kuntz singing “The Trolley Song” from Meet Me In St. Louis

“I Will Be Your Home,” a video love letter to the behind-the-scenes Muny family, written and performed by Colby Dezelick

“Broadway Melody,” a filmed-at-The-Muny dance piece from Singin’ in the Rain, conceived and choreographed by Richard Riaz Yoder

conceived and choreographed by Richard Riaz Yoder “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” a filmed-at-The-Muny dance spectacular directed and choreographed by St. Louis native Jack Sippel, performed by 19 Muny alums with vocals by Nasia Thomas

A mashup performance by The Muny Kids singing “Come Alive" and "A Little More Homework” from The Greatest Showman and 13

and Graduating Muny Teens perform “Our Time” from Merrily We Roll Along in a special senior sendoff

in a special senior sendoff A series finale sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne” that honors a long-standing Muny closing-night tradition, led by Beth Malone

Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny

READ: St. Louis Muny Postpones Entire 2020 Summer Season

The broadcast will re-stream August 20.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”



