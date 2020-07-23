Clips From Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot, and Oklahoma! to Stream on Muny's Next 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

The St. Louis Muny has revealed the lineup for its second episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more.
The live stream, scheduled for July 27 at 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.
The roster includes:
- Scenes from Muny productions of Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot, and Oklahoma!
- Real-life couple Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure performing “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors
- Live performance from Taylor Louderman singing “Astonishing” from Little Women
- Members of The Muny’s 2017 cast of The Little Mermaid reunite to sing “Under the Sea”
- Chloe O. Davis performing My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers: I Thrive Now Because You Dared Then, featuring choreography by Katherine Dunham, George Faison, Debbie Allen, Hope Clarke, Gregory Hines, Donald Byrd, Bill T. Jones, and Camille A. Brown
- “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” a modern take on the Sweet Charity classic, created and performed by Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt, and Gabi Stapula
- A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing “Bring on the Monsters/Drive It Like You Stole It” from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Sing Street
- Nkeki Obi-Melekwe performing “If You Knew My Story” from Bright Star
- Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny
- Munywood Squares, Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber
Each broadcast will re-stream once on the subsequent Thursday.
“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”
