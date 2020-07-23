Clips From Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot, and Oklahoma! to Stream on Muny's Next 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

Chloe O. Davis' My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers: I Thrive Now Because You Dared Then will also be presented.

The St. Louis Muny has revealed the lineup for its second episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more.

The live stream, scheduled for July 27 at 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

Each broadcast will re-stream once on the subsequent Thursday.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”

