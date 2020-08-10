Clips From Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Jersey Boys, Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Annie Stream on Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! August 10

Viewers can also expect performances from acting couples Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung, and Jenny Powers and Matt Cavenaugh.

The fourth episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, streams August 10.

The stream, scheduled for 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

The roster includes:



Scenes from The Muny’s vault productions of Annie, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Jersey Boys , and The Unsinkable Molly Brown

, and Real-life couple Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung perform “Song on the Sand” from La Cage aux Folles

A live vocal performance from NBC’s The Voice 2018 Top 4 Finalist Kennedy Holmes, singing “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods

reunite to sing the title number “Tap Your Troubles Away,” choreographed by teen choreographer Katie Johannigman, performed remotely by Muny artists of the last decade

“Speechless,” a contemporary dance piece directed and choreographed by Jack Sippel, performed by local Muny Teen alums

The Muny Teens sing “It Roars” from Mean Girls

“Do-Re-Mi,” a special, filmed-at-The-Muny song and dance performance featuring members of The Muny Kids and Teens

Broadway couple Jenny Powers and Matt Cavenaugh sing “New Words” by Maury Yeston

Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny

Munywood Squares—a Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber

Each broadcast will re-stream once on the subsequent Thursday.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”

