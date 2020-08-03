Clips From Newsies, All Shook Up, Les Misérables, South Pacific Stream on Muny's 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! August 3

The third episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, streams August 3.
The stream, scheduled for 9:15 PM ET, will be available on the Muny's YouTube channel.
The roster includes:
- Scenes from The Muny’s vault productions of All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies, and South Pacific
- Real-life couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller performing “You'll Never Get Away From Me” from Gypsy
- A live vocal performance from Julie Hanson, singing “Think of Me” from The Phantom of the Opera
- Members of The Muny’s 2018 cast of Annie reuniting to sing “Tomorrow”
- Bach to the Future, an all-female tap number featuring Muny artists, conceived and choreographed by Marjorie Failoni
- undefeat, a dance performance to “Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major,” choreographed and performed by Hamilton's Jon Rua
- A mashup by the Muny Teens singing “Not While I'm Around/Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from Sweeney Todd and The Sound of Music
- Aladdin's Michael James Scott performing “Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries”
- Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny
- Munywood Squares, a Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg and featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber
Each broadcast will re-stream once on the subsequent Thursday.
“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”
(Updated August 3, 2020)