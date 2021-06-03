Cluedo Heads to the U.K. in 2022

Mark Bell directs Sandy Rustin’s adaptation of the board game and cult favorite film.

Was it Professor Plum in the library with a wrench? U.K. audiences will find out whodunit in 2022 when the stage adaptation of Cluedo kicks off a nationwide tour at Churchill Theatre in Bromley January 24. The comedy is inspired by the board game and 1985 cult favorite movie known as Clue in North America.

Following Bromley, the tour will visit Norwich, Nottingham, Leeds, Cardiff, Bath, Edinburgh, Leicester, Brighton, Belfast, and more. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, Cluedo is written by Sandy Rustin, featuring additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong) directs and joins the writing team for the U.K. production.

The production also features movement by Anna Healey, set and costume design by David Farley, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound designer by Jon Fiber. Cluedo is produced by Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in collaboration with U.S. producing partners Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment, and The Araca Group.

Stateside, Paper Mill Playhouse will also present Clue in January 2022 as part of its upcoming season. The production has played various regional venues across the U.S. in the past few years as part of a national tour.

