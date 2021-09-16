Coal Country, Adam Rapp’s The Cube, Solea Pfeiffer, More Tapped for Audible Theater Fall 2021 Season

Three more in-person stagings and four Audible Originals have been added to the slate.

Expanding its fall 2021 season, Audible Theater has added three more shows to be staged live (and eventually released as audio plays) at the Minetta Lane Theatre this fall. Four additional Audible Originals that will be released directly as audio plays.

As previously announced, the Minetta Lane Theatre will reopen October 8 with Wallace Shawn’s The Fever, starring Lili Taylor. Early next year, a new stage production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night will be directed by Robert O’Hara. Set to begin January 11, 2022, the production will star Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ato Blankson-Wood.

Following The Fever is And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears (October 28-30), written and performed by DeLanna Studi. The play recounts the experience of a contemporary Cherokee woman who, with her father, embarks on a 900-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to truly understand her own identity and the conflicts of her nation.

Then, An Evening with Solea Pfeiffer (November 4–6) will offer audiences an inside look at the rising star’s career path. The Zimbabwe-born performer weaves together pieces from her roles in Hamilton, Evita, and more, as well as paying tribute to the artists who have inspired her.

Rounding out the season is Approval Junkie (November 16–December 12), written and performed by Faith Salie and directed by Amanda Watkins. The show was originally slated to premiere in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The audio plays slated for a fall release are: Deep Fake (available now) by Sharyn Rothstein and directed by Rachel Chavkin; Coal Country (September 30) by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen with original music by Steve Earle and direction by Blank; Descent (October 21) by Alexandra Wood with direction from Natalie Abrahami; and Adam Rapp’s The Cube (November 11), starring Carla Gugino and Juliana Canfield and directed by Whitney White.

Audible Theater will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences at the Minetta moving forward. For more specific information, visit Audible.com .

