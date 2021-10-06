Colman Domingo and Audra McDonald Will Star in George C. Wolfe's Rustin Film

The movie from Higher Ground and Netflix will star Domingo as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Scottsboro Boys), six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (Master Class, Ragtime, Respect), Chris Rock (Fargo, Top Five), and Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) will star in Tony winner George C. Wolfe's upcoming feature film about gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Rustin, the first feature film that President Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground is producing in their partnership with Netflix, has a screenplay by Wolfe (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk).

Domingo will star in the title role with Rock as activist Roy Wilkins, Turman as A. Philip Randolph, and McDonald as Ella Baker.

The film about Rustin, who overcame obstacles and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington, will be produced by Oscar winner Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and executive produced by Higher Ground’s Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott.

