Colman Domingo Is Developing Television Series West Philly, Baby for AMC

The Tony-nominated actor is adapting his own play Dot for the half-hour dramedy, to run on AMC's ALLBLK streaming service.

Tony nominee Colman Domingo will adapt his play Dot for the small screen as a half-hour dramedy under the title West Philly, Baby, Deadline reports. The series is co-produced by AMC Studios and the AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK, and is the first project to be developed from Domingo's Edith Productions under its first look deal with AMC Studios.

The story centers on a Philadelphia family as they grapple with their matriarch’s declining memory. Domingo will write, direct, and executive produce the series, with Alisa Tager also serving as executive producer and Sean San José as story consultant. The series is slated for six half-hour episodes in Sesaon 1. Production will begin in early 2022.

Domingo was Tony nominated for his performance in The Scottsboro Boys. His screen acting credits include the recent film adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Fear the Walking Dead.

Dot made its New York premiere in 2016 at Vineyard Theatre, under the helm of The Scottsboro Boys director Susan Stroman.