Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani Join Dear Evan Hansen Movie

The two will play Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman, respectively.

The Dear Evan Hansen film cast continues to grow with the addition of Broadway alum Colton Ryan and Nik Dodani. The pair have been tapped to play Connor Murphy and Jared Kleinman, respectively, in the Stephen Chbosky-helmed movie, Deadline reports.

The two join Amandla Stenberg, who was recently reported to take on the role of Alana Beck (a part that will be expanded for the film and include a new song). Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable) is rumored to play Zoe Murphy in the big screen adaptation, and Ben Platt has long been speculated to reprise his Tony-winning title performance.

Ryan was a member of the original Broadway cast of the Benj Pasek-Justin Paul-Steven Levenson musical, understudying the roles of Evan, Jared, and Connor; he also appeared in Broadway’s Girl From the North Country up until the Broadway shutdown. His screen credits include Little Voice on Apple TV+ and Uncle Frank. Comedian Dodani is known for his work on Netflix’s Atypical and the film Escape Room.

The Universal project, produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, will feature a screenplay by Levenson. No word yet on a release timeline, though regular casting updates (and the time sensitivity given the characters’ ages) indicate that a production launch could be on the horizon.