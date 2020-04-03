Come From Away Broadway and Touring Casts Say Thank You to Medical Professionals in New Video

The Broadway and North American touring companies of the international hit musical Come From Away have joined forces to say thank you to medical professionals everywhere, who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the video below, company members read letters of appreciation written to the healthcare providers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital that were written by Columbia University Irving Medical Center Students. The artists also lend their voices to "Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere," one of the tunes from Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away score.
Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland in the wake of September 11. It was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.
To support COVID-19 related research and other needs at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, click here.