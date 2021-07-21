Come From Away Concert Will Be Performed in Front of Lincoln Memorial

By Dan Meyer
Jul 21, 2021
 
The performance in Washington, D.C., honors the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
A concert staging of Come From Away will be performed at the National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., September 10 at 6 PM. The presentation is free to all with no tickets required and offered in honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The sung-through musical will be performed in its entirety, directed by Paul Tetreault for Ford’s Theatre, which celebrates the return to in-person presentations with this concert.

“This is a celebration of coming back,” Tetreault said. “It’s an acknowledgment of 9/11, which for me was a time this country was really together and united. And we’re so divided now. There’s not a better story to tell to have people acknowledge that in darkness, there can be hope, there can be the promise of a better tomorrow.”

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the Newfoundland town that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11.

READ: Apple Secures Live Capture of Broadway’s Come From Away

The Broadway production is set to reopen September 21 with the West End staging reopening July 22.

See Come From Away Celebrate Three Years on Broadway



Cast of Come From Away
Company of Come From Away
David Hein and Irene Sankoff
David Hein and Irene Sankoff
