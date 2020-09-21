Come From Away National Tour Launches 'Conversations From Away' Video Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Come From Away National Tour Launches 'Conversations From Away' Video Series
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 21, 2020
Buy Tickets to Come From Away
 
Cast members from the North American touring company discuss Black Lives Matter, the pandemic, and more in the first entry.

Cast members from the North American tour of Come From Away have launched a new video series, Conversations From Away, in which they virtually join each other to explore important topics. Aaron Michael Ray, Christine Toy Johnson, Nick Duckart, Brandon Springman, and Danielle K. Thomas talk Black Lives Matter, the coronavirus, systemic racism, and more in the first entry; watch above.

The video was edited by Secret Story Film and Video and is produced by Dominic Barbaro, Geoff Maus, and Shawn Pennington.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 air travelers stranded when airplanes around the globe were grounded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the small Canadian town in Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms. Premiering on Broadway in 2017, the work went to win Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical. The first national tour launched in Yakima, Washington, in 2018, and has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

Production Photos: Come From Away National Tour

Production Photos: Come From Away National Tour

5 PHOTOS
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_1427_Nick Duckart, Kevin Carolan, Andrew Samonsky and Company in the First North American Tour of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Nick Duckart, Kevin Carolan, Andrew Samonsky, and company Matthew Murphy
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_9195_The First North American Tour Company of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Company Matthew Murphy
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_1381_The First North American Tour Company of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Company Matthew Murphy
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_The First North American Tour Cast of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
Megan McGinnis, Emily Walton, Becky Gulsvig, Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, and Daniele K. Thomas Matthew Murphy
Come_From_Away_National_Tour_Production_Photo_2018_0849_The First North American Tour Company of COME FROM AWAY, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2018_HR.jpg
The national touring company of Come From Away Matthew Murphy
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Come From Away souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.