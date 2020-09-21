Come From Away National Tour Launches 'Conversations From Away' Video Series

Cast members from the North American touring company discuss Black Lives Matter, the pandemic, and more in the first entry.

Cast members from the North American tour of Come From Away have launched a new video series, Conversations From Away, in which they virtually join each other to explore important topics. Aaron Michael Ray, Christine Toy Johnson, Nick Duckart, Brandon Springman, and Danielle K. Thomas talk Black Lives Matter, the coronavirus, systemic racism, and more in the first entry; watch above.

The video was edited by Secret Story Film and Video and is produced by Dominic Barbaro, Geoff Maus, and Shawn Pennington.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 air travelers stranded when airplanes around the globe were grounded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the small Canadian town in Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms. Premiering on Broadway in 2017, the work went to win Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical. The first national tour launched in Yakima, Washington, in 2018, and has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

