Come From Away, Oslo, and Broadway Stars Score 2022 TV Critics Choice Awards Nominations

Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more were recognized for their work on screen this past year.

Broadway was the toast of television when nominations for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards were announced December 6. The film capture of Come From Away and the stage-to-screen adaptation of Oslo both scored nods for Best Movie Made for Television, while Tony winners Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, Andrea Martin, and more earned acknowledgment for their individual performances on screen.

Porter found himself in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category for his work in Pose as Pray Tell, a role that scored him a historic Emmy win back in 2019. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in the recently concluded FX series, is nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category. The latter will face off against current Broadway star Uzo Aduba (Clyde’s) for In Treatment and Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, among others.

Both Pose and The Good Fight received Best Drama Series nods, as well, with Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin also earning nominations for in the supporting performance category for the legal dramedy. A number of Broadway alums are also nominated in the supporting drama categories, including Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Andrea Martin and Christine Lahti for Evil, J. Smith-Cameron for Succession, and Susan Kelechi Watson for This Is Us.

WATCH: Meet Mandy Patinkin's Wacky Judge in The Good Fight Season 5 Trailer

Over in the comedy arena, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jean Smart are among the Lead Actress nominees for their respective work in Girls5eva and Hacks, respectively. In addition, the theatre-stacked cast of Only Murders in the Building scored nominations for Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and the series itself.

In the supporting comedy category, Kristin Chenoweth scored a nod for her work in Schmigadoon! where she’ll compete against her co-star Cecily Strong (making her NYC theatre debut soon in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), nominated for a different series, Saturday Night Live. Olivier and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham is also in the running for her Ted Lasso performance.

The limited series field is also filled with shows that featured theatre-heavy casts, including Dopesick, Mare of Easttown, and WandaVision. The Color Purple revival co-stars Danielle Brooks and Cynthia Erivo will compete in Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia and Genius: Aretha, respectively. For his supporting work in the latter, Courtney B. Vance is nominated.

WATCH: Raúl Esparza and Rosario Dawson Cook Up a Storm in Exclusive Dopesick Clip

As in the Emmys, Smart is a double nominee this year, also getting a supporting nod for her work in Mare of Easttown alongside her co-star Julianne Nicholson and WandaVision fan favorite Kathryn Hahn.

For a complete list of nominations, click here.