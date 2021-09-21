Come From Away Returns to Broadway September 21

The Tony-nominated musical resumes performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The international hit musical Come From Away resumes performances at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre September 21. Watch members of the company prepare to return to Broadway in the video above.

The cast features De’Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Pearl Sun, Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber. (Beginning October 8, Petrina Bromley will return as Bonnie.)

READ: Checking In With… Come From Away Star De'Lon Grant

The film capture of Come From Away began streaming on Apple TV+ beginning September 10, while a free, in-person concert staging of the musical was presented in front of the Lincoln Memorial that same day.

READ: Reviews for Apple TV+ Premiere of Come From Away

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The ensemble cast take on a variety of roles, from travelers to locals to airline personnel.

The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Irene Sankoff and David Hein with direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Rachel Hoffman of The Telsey Office.

READ: What Easter Eggs Should Audiences Look for in Come From Away on Apple TV+?

After opening March 12, 2017, the musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The West End production reopened in London in July, and the Toronto production will resume performances December 7.

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+ Take A First Look at Come From Away on Apple TV+ 11 PHOTOS

(Updated September 21, 2021)