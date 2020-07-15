Come From Away Sets New Performance Dates in Australia

The musical will play at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney and return for a limited engagement in Melbourne.

New dates have been set for the Australian production of Come From Away, with the hit musical playing at Sydney's Capitol Theatre June 3, 2021. In addition, producers will stage a 2021 limited return engagement at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre, where the musical made its Australian premiere in 2019. Additional scheduling details will be released at a later date.

Earlier this year, the musical announced its intention to open August 8, 2020, at the State Theatre in Sydney, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering theatres around the world with production dates in flux through at least the end of 2020.

Ticket holders will be contacted August 11 with information on how to exchange or refund their tickets; the box office will open to the public August 21.

Come From Away follows the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland in the wake of September 11. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

Nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

Rodney Rigby serves as co-producer with Junkyard for the Australian stagings.