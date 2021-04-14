Come From Away Sets Reopening Date in London’s West End

The Olivier-winning musical will return to the Phoenix Theatre.

The Olivier-winning musical Come From Away will return to the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End July 22 after plans for a concert staging in February were dashed due to new COVID-19 regulations. This will be the second English-language production of the musical to reopen since the shutdown—it played Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre in January while a Swedish version opened in September 2020 .

“It’s been too long since we were able to welcome people to ‘The Rock,’ and we’ve really missed our audiences,” said producers John Brant and Joseph Smith. “The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times. Theatre is integral to the vibrancy of the U.K.’s creative sector, and we look forward to being part of welcoming people back to London’s West End.”

The London production stars Jenna Boyd, James Doherty, Mary Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Alice Fearn, Kate Graham, Alasdair Harvey, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, and Cat Simmons. The ensemble features Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with musical staging by Kelly Devine. The production also features music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Come From Away is produced in the U.K. by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals. Originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, the musical made its way to a Broadway premiere in 2017, followed by a West End opening in 2019. A U.S. national tour has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

Check out the London cast performing "Welcome to the Rock" during the Olivier Awards below.

