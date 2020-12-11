Come From Away: The Concert Will Play Limited Run at London's Phoenix Theatre

The staged concert will begin performances February 10, 2021.

Come From Away: The Concert, a specially staged version of the Olivier-winning and Tony-nominated musical, will play a limited run at London's Phoenix Theatre—where the musical played prior to the pandemic—February 10–27, 2021.

The 100-minute concert production, reuniting the London cast and band, will be presented with reduced audience capacity to allow for safe social-distancing. An invited dress will be offered free of charge for key workers February 10; details on how to apply for tickets to this performance will be announced in January.

Come From Away: The Concert will star Jenna Boyd as Beulah and others, Tarinn Callender as Bob and others, James Doherty as Claude and others, Mary Doherty as Bonnie and others, Mark Dugdale as Kevin T/Garth and others, Alice Fearn as Beverley/Annette and others, Kate Graham as Diane and others, Alasdair Harvey as Nick/Doug and others, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Kevin J/Ali and others, Harry Morrison as Oz and others, Emma Salvo as Janice and others, and Cat Simmons as Hannah and others, with Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

Producers John Brant and Joseph Smith said in a statement, "We are thrilled to be able to present Come From Away in this specially adapted staged concert. It’s been too long since we were able to welcome people to ‘The Rock’ and we’ve really missed our audiences. The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times. Theatre is integral to the vibrancy of the U.K.’s creative sector; it is one of the key drivers of the night-time economy of many cities across the U.K. so now more than ever we want to tell our story and give audiences the chance to see us live again."

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and direction by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

