Come From Away to Begin Performances in January 2021 at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre

The Australian company will be the first production of the Tony-nominated musical to return to the stage.

The Australian production of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away is set to begin performances at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre January 19, 2021.

The Australian company, leading the reopening of Melbourne's East End, will also be the first of the international hit musical's global productions to return to the stage. The show will play a limited engagement through March 21, prior to a national tour.

Producer Rodney Rigby said in a statement, “As the world collectively faces one of the greatest challenges in modern times, Come From Away reminds us that compassion is at the core of our humanity. This is a story about unity, and about acting with kindness regardless of our differences.”

Come From Away premiered in Melbourne in July 2019, becoming the most successful production in the Comedy Theatre’s 91-year history; it was forced to close early due to the threat of COVID-19.

The cast includes Joseph Naim, Phillip Loew, Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Gene Weygandt, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick and Kellie Rode, together with Angela Kennedy, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter, Josh Marin, and Jasmine Vaughns.

Featuring a score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical tells the story of the unexpected community that formed when thousands of airline passengers suddenly became stranded in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Through the processing of unthinkable tragedy and culture clashes, the unexpected visitors and locals managed to form enduring bonds.

For ticket information visit ComeFromAway.com.au.

