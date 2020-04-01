Come From Away's Jim Walton Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

How did Walton connect Come From Away to his Broadway debut in Perfectly Frank?

Though he made his Broadway debut in 1980’s Perfectly Frank, Walton became ensconced in the Broadway canon thanks to another Frank: originating the role of Franklin Shepard in the original Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along. That George Furth-Stephen Sondheim musical was only Walton’s second Broadway credit, and he has continued to steadily work in the theatre for three decades.

Now starring as Nick and others in Come From Away, Playbill challenged the actor to connect this most recent Broadway credit to his first.

Come From Away's Jim Walton accepted our challenge “Six Degrees of Broadway Separation.” Watch him connect the Tony-winning show to his Broadway debut in 1980's Perfectly Frank.

Walton has also been seen on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard, Stardust, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, On the Twentieth Century, 42nd Street, Perfectly Frank, and She Loves Me.