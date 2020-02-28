Company Revival Announces Lottery and Rush Policies

The production, starring Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, begins March 2.

Just ahead of starting previews March 2, the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company has revealed policies for both digital lottery and in-person rush.

The lottery (accessible here) will begin accepting entries at midnight and close at 3 PM on the day before the scheduled performance. Notified winners can then purchase their tickets online and pick them up at the box office. Meanwhile, the rush will be held at the Jacobs Theatre on the day of the performance, with seats sold based on availability upon the box office opening (limit two per person).

Tickets for both lottery and rush are priced at $43.

The gender-swapped staging, directed by Marianne Elliott, stars Tony winners Katrina Lenk as Bobbie (originally Bobby) and Patti LuPone as Joanne (reprising her performance from the production’s West End bow). The two are joined by Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company will officially open March 22—Sondheim’s 90th birthday.

