Company Star Bobby Conte Thornton to Release Debut Solo Recording

By Andrew Gans
Apr 10, 2020
 
Along the Way will drop April 24.
Bobby Conte Thornton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A Bronx Tale star Bobby Conte Thornton, who plays PJ (previously Marta) in the 2020 Broadway revival of Company, will release his debut solo album, Along the Way, digitally April 24 on Broadway Records.

The 13-track album, which charts the journey of a young person ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path, features re-imagined orchestrations by conductor-musician and producer James Sampliner. Thornton is backed by a 10-piece band featuring Broadway musicians.

The recording features works by such composers as Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, and Adam Guettel.

The track list follows:
1. “Nature Boy / Blame It on My Youth”
2. “Along the Way”
3. “Time Heals Everything”
4. “Everybody Says Don’t”
5. “Me and Mrs. Jones” featuring alto saxophonist Andrew Gould
6. “How Deep Is the Ocean? / Maybe It’s Because I Love You Too Much”
7. “I’m All Over It”
8. “Here, There and Everywhere” featuring guitarist Dillon Kondor
9. “She Loves Me”
10. “Love to Me” featuring cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf
11. “That’s Life”
12. “Vienna”
13. “Alice” (Bonus Track)

