Company Stars Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and Claybourne Elder Set for Josh Swallows Broadway Live Stream April 1

By Andrew Gans
Apr 01, 2020
The cast of the web series Indoor Boys will also reunite for the bi-weekly event on the Broadway Podcast Network, hosted by Josh Lamon's alter ego.
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard Jenny Anderson

Josh Swallows, the online persona of Broadway veteran Josh Lamon (The Prom), hosts a new live stream event Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 PM ET on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Christopher Seiber, Jennifer Simard and Claybourne Elder—three of the stars of the 2020 gender-bending Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company—guest on the live stream April 1.

On April 4, cast members of the web series Indoor Boys—including Lamon, Carolee Carmello, and Veanne Cox plus co-creators Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor—will reunite on the podcast.

To view Josh Swallows Broadway, visit BPN.fm/TownHall. All live streams are also available after the live event.

