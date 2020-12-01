Compete at Broadway Trivia Night, Stage Door With the Cast of Company, and More Interactive Theatre Experiences This December

Hang out with Playbill Social Selects this holiday season.

A number of virtual, interactive theatre experiences are coming this December as part of Playbill Social Selects’ lineup. Among the highlights is The Showbiz Quiz in which families, friend crews, and solo adventurers can put their theatrical knowledge to the test and compete for prizes.

The first Broadway trivia night kicks off December 10 with host Yvette Kojic. Theatre fans will use their smart devices to submit their answers—and interact with each other—during the seven-round event. A second Showbiz Quiz follows December 17 .

Also this month is another edition of Stage Door Sessions, this time with the 2020 Broadway revival of Company December 18. Three artists join a digital audience with Broadway Roulette to chat about everything Sondheim and the gender-bending take on a beloved musical. Participants can ask questions, chat with other fans, and more during the virtual hangout.

Last but not least are two tours enjoyed from the comfort of home. Broadway Up Close offers its two-part Hamilton tour December 2 and 9 , along with the new Christmas in New York virtual experience December 22. For the latter, join Tim Dolan as he explores some of the secrets of Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Center, bringing some Broadway cheer to your holiday season…and maybe even a camel fun fact or two.