Complete Cast Announced for Broadway's Flying Over Sunset, Starring Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack

Watch a new montage of scenes from the Lincoln Center Theater musical, which begins rehearsals October 19.

The complete cast has been announced for Lincoln Center Theater’s production of the new musical Flying Over Sunset, which returns to the rehearsal room October 19. LCT has also released a new montage of scenes from the musical, which had been scheduled to begin previews March 12, 2020, the day theatres were shut down due to the pandemic.

Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, previews will now begin November 11 prior to an official opening December 13 at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Joining the previously announced Carmen Cusack as Clare Booth Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbeck as Gary Grant are Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

The new musical, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, is inspired by the lives of writer Huxley, playwright and congresswoman Luce, and film star Grant, each of whom experimented with LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and the world.

Flying Over Sunset also has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.



The musical is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the production stage manager.

