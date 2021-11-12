Complete MasterVoices Myths and Hymns Streaming on All Arts

An array of Broadway favorites, including Kelli O'Hara, Jennifer Holliday, Norm Lewis, Joshua Henry, and more filmed the Adam Guettel song cycle during quarantine.

MasterVoices' streaming production of Adam Guettel's song cycle Myths and Hymns, originally streamed in four parts on YouTube earlier this year, is now available to stream for the first time in its entirety on WNET's All Arts. The work features performances from a host of Broadway favorites, including Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, Shoshana Bean, Daniel Breaker, Theresa McCarthy, Michael McElroy, Mykal Kilgore, Jennifer Holliday, and Larry Owens.

Led by MasterVoices Artistic Director Ted Sperling, the project re-imagined the Light in the Piazza composer's song cycle as a collection of short films. The project's directors include Sperling, Victoria Clark, Trip Cullman, Sammi Cannold, Lear deBessonet, Andrew Palermo, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Anne Kauffman, Greg Anderson, Doug Fitch, and Khristian Dentley.

Filmed during quarantine, Myths and Hymns was the community choral ensemble's way of performing while most live performances were shuttered in response to COVID-19. The group will return to live performances next month with a holiday concert at Carnegie Hall December 6. MasterVoices will also present a concert production of Sondheim's Anyone Can Whistle starring Vanessa Williams March 10, 2022, also at Carnegie Hall.

Myths and Hymns, inspired by both Greek myths and a 19th-century Presbyterian hymnal, explores faith and longing. The work premiered in 1998 at The Public Theater and was recorded as an album from Nonesuch Records in 1999.