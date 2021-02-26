Concert Adaptation of Gatsby A Musical, With Ross William Wild, Liam Doyle, Jodie Steele, Streams Beginning February 26

The production was filmed at London's Cadogan Hall.

The virtual concert of Gatsby A Musical, filmed at London's Cadogan Hall, streams February 26–28 (rescheduled from February 12–14).

Gatsby features Ross William Wild (Million Dollar Quartet) in the title role, four-time Olivier nominee Emma Williams (Mrs. Henderson Presents) as Myrtle Wilson, Jodie Steele (Six) as Daisy Buchanan, Liam Doyle (Wicked) as Tom Buchannan, Joe Frost (Jersey Boys) as George Wilson, Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill), Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Motown the Musical), Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, and Tristan Pegg.

Inspired by the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic The Great Gatsby, the musical an adaptation by director Linnie Reedman with music and lyrics by Joe Evans. The creative team also includes arranger and orchestrator Henry Brennan, musical director Greg Arrowsmith, designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Dom Warwick, and costume supervisor Belle Mundi.

Gatsby has previously been staged at the Crazy Coqs, the King’s Head, Riverside Studios, the Leicester Square Theatre, Theatre Royal Windsor, and The Other Palace.

Tickets can be purchased online at WebGig.TV.



