Concert Honoring Late Rebecca Luker Will Feature Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Judy Kuhn, More

Benefits and Galas   Concert Honoring Late Rebecca Luker Will Feature Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Judy Kuhn, More
By Andrew Gans
Mar 05, 2021
 
Becca, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken, will benefit ALS research.
Target ALS, a nonprofit organization founded by former NYC Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff, will present a streaming concert honoring the life of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who passed away in December following complications from ALS.

Becca, streaming May 4 at 7:30 PM ET, will feature stories and songs from Luker’s career performed by Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara, and Sally Wilfert.

Frank DiLella will host the evening, penned by Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken serve as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer. Lucy Simon, who wrote the music for The Secret Garden—which marked Luker’s first original Broadway role—serves as an honorary producer assisting with the lineup and selection of songs.

“This show is about celebrating who Rebecca was both onstage and off and reminding us that each life is precious,” said Steve Schonberg, who also oversees public relations for Target ALS. “ALS not only affects patients, but their family, friends, and colleagues, too. This concert serves multiple purposes; providing a sense of healing to those who loved Rebecca, telling the story of another beautiful life cut short, and raising funds that can help us realize a world where no one dies of ALS.”

Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of ticket sales and donations benefiting ALS research through the newly formed Rebecca Luker Memorial Fund. For more information, visit CelebrateBecca.com.

From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
The Phantom of the Opera
Rebecca Luker in The Phantom of the Opera. Clive Barda
The Secret Garden Playbill - May 1991
The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Show Boat Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1994
Show Boat
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
