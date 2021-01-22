Concert Version of U.K.'s Recent The Color Purple to Stream

The production from Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome stars T'Shan Williams as Celie.

A reworked version of the U.K.'s latest production of The Color Purple, which played Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome, will stream this winter. The concert version, filmed from the Curve in Leicester, will be available February 16 to March 7.

T'Shan Williams will reprise her role as Celie, reuniting with Karen Mavundukure as Sofia in the Tinuke Craig-helmed production. Rounding out the core trio is Carly Mercedes Dyer, who joins the company as Shug Avery.

The cast also includes Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Ako Mitchell as Mister, and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo, as well as Geoff Aymer, KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo, and Jo Servi.

Joining Craig on the creative team are music director Alex Parker, designer Alex Lowde, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, choreographer Mark Smith, sound designer Tom Marshall, and casting director Kay Magson.

The Color Purple follows Curve's recent digital presentation of Sunset Boulevard, which combined live performance (filmed in the empty house) with mixed media to offer a theatre-cinema hybrid. Ria Jones took on the role of Norma Desmond, having played the part at Curve and across Europe in the 2017–2018 season.

Tickets, priced at £20 per household, are available to U.K. and Ireland-based viewers at CurveOnline.co.uk. The production will offer 2,000 free tickets to NHS workers, to be distributed via local providers.